Don't forget women in succession planning talks

To the same extent as men, women contribute to agriculture's productivity through on and off farm work, domestic duties, and voluntary work. The challenge is that for farm businesswomen, factors such as a lack of inclusion in decision making and control over the money, an inability to earn or save personal income and a lack of recognition in farm business structures can make them disproportionately vulnerable to poverty in retirement or after significant events such as bereavement, divorce, or natural disaster. The other big one is family transition and succession.