A world leading control and containment strategy which has protected the heartland of Australia's banana industry will enter a new phase next month.
Since the first detection of the deadly soil-borne disease, Panama Tropical Race 4, on a banana farm in the Tully Valley in February 2015, the Queensland Government and the Australian Banana Growers' Council (ABGC) have partnered to control and contain the disease, to just seven farms in the Tully Valley.
Speaking on the eve of the transition from government to industry management, Biosecurity Queensland Panama TR4 Program leader Rhiannon Evans said control and containment was the prime focus after the detection.
"The Queensland Government took swift action in setting up a biosecurity response," Ms Evans said.
"It was important to know how much disease there was in the Far North area and to determine what rules were the right rules to have in place, to not over regulate but regulate enough."
Ms Evans, a guest speaker at this week's Australian Banana Industry Congress in Cairns, said the program had now moved to long-term management of the disease.
"The amount of surveillance that has been completed has given us confidence that the disease is centrally located to one area in the Tully Valley," Mr Evans said.
"Queensland has had one of the most successful control and containment strategies in the world because of three pillars.
"Without strong regulation, without a proactive industry and without ongoing effective investment in research, we would never have had the success we have had today."
ABGC chief executive officer Leanne Erakovic said the detection changed the landscape of the Far North Queensland banana industry.
"The disease management approach has been swift and effective and efforts in collaborating and consulting with growers has provided excellent foundation for industry leadership," Ms Erakovic said.
"The vigilance and effort to minimise the spread after the first detection and the combined efforts from many parties has contributed to the program's success in containing TR4.
"All infested properties remain contained to the Tully Valley.
"We appreciate and value the time and resources growers use to ensure on-farm biosecurity practices and systems are the best they can be.
"Banana growers are renowned for being resilient and adaptive and Panama TR4 has put these qualities to the test.
"It can not be underestimated what growers effected by this disease have done to limit the spread of this spread. Farmers have tackled the challenge head on with the intent of bettering their business and the industry.
The transition to industry management of the TR4 program will take place on June 30, with the ABGC leading on behalf of growers from July 1.
ABGC chair and Tully grower Leon Collins said industry continued to work within the legislation to ensure the program can be delivered effectively and efficiently, post transition.
"There are lots of moving parts and this is a complex process," Mr Collins said.
"Biosecurity Queensland has committed to working with us and we have built a strong, collaborative relationship with their TR4 team."
