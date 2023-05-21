North Queensland Register
Home/News

World leading Panama TR4 program to transition to industry management

By Lea Coghlan
May 22 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A TR4-infected banana plant. Photo by Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
A TR4-infected banana plant. Photo by Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

A world leading control and containment strategy which has protected the heartland of Australia's banana industry will enter a new phase next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.