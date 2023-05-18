North Queensland Register
Home/News

North Queensland Register welcomes back Lea Coghlan and Samantha Campbell

May 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lea Coghlan and Samantha Campbell are returning to work with the Register.
Lea Coghlan and Samantha Campbell are returning to work with the Register.

The North Queensland Register has welcomed back two experienced journalists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.