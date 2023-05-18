The North Queensland Register has welcomed back two experienced journalists.
Lea Coghlan and Samantha Campbell have returned to the Register in part time roles from their bases at Danbulla and Mount Isa.
Ms Coghlan was a former Register and Queensland Country Life journalist from 2015 to 2017 and has since held positions with Rotary FNQ Field Days, Biosecurity Queensland and the Australian Banana Growers Council.
She has been reporting on and writing about agriculture and rural life for more than 18 years and has well established contacts and networks in the various regions, and communities that make up the Atherton Tablelands region.
Ms Campbell was a Register journalist in 2017 before staying with ACM to move to a senior journalist position with the North West Star.
She has a high understanding of beef practices and, alongside her husband, they manage the family's cattle stations in the north west.
North Queensland Register editor Lucy Kinbacher said it was exciting to have two successful journalists sharing the stories of the north again.
"Both Lea and Sam live and breathe the agricultural industry in their day to day lives and are located in areas of the north that the Register audience wants to hear about," she said.
Ms Coghlan will work every Thursday and Friday while Ms Campbell will be on deck Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
To get in touch email lea.coghlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
