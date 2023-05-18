The iconic and colourful Shitbox Rally will roll through the north west this week when the popular fundraiser visits Hughenden on its journey to Townsville.
Approximately 250 of Australia's worst cars, none worth more than $1500, will roar through the outback town, located 521 kilometres east of Mount Isa, on Thursday May 18 for the race's final stopover before it reaches its destination.
The rally is one of the Cancer Council's largest independent fundraisers having generated more than $37 million dollars in donations since the biannual race began in 2010, whilst contributing funding to major cancer research projects throughout Australia.
More than $2 million has been raised as part of the 2023 autumn edition of the rally, which began in Newcastle on May 12, and so far, no cars have withdrawn.
Shitbox Rally founder James Freeman OAM, who launched the race after losing both his parents to cancer within 12 months of each other, said many of the event's participants had been affected cancer in one way or another.
"Shitbox Rally is not a race, but a reward for fundraising efforts," Mr Freeman said.
"This is a chance to explore Australia, drawing teams from around the country to help achieve the extraordinary," he said.
"Many have been affected by cancer in one way or another, whether it be family, friends, or themselves personally.
"The rally not only wants to raise awareness and money for Cancer Council but also wants to offer support and a friendly ear to those that have suffered or are suffering."
Mr Freeman said the rally was bringing out some "firsts" for 2023.
"It's the first time we are starting from Newcastle and the first time we will have Betoota as an official stopover," he said.
"As always, the outback delivers, with a truly spectacular route in place, incredible scenery and hospitality."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
