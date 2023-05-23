North Queensland Register
TNQ Drought hub's helping to alleviate big dry issues

By Matt Sherrington
May 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Agscent technical officer, Charlotte Wood and TNQ Hub director, David Phelps with the Agscent pregnancy breathalyser trialled at Fletcherview Station. Picture supplied
The team from the TNQ Drought Hub will be on site at this year's Northern Beef Producers Expo to talk to producers and industry representatives about building drought resilience.

