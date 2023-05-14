North Queensland Register
Home/News
Free

Rabobank-hosted event attracts northern producers

Updated May 15 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mt Coolon producers gathered at a recent Rabobank-hosted event to hear an outlook on the beef industry for the season ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.