Mt Coolon producers gathered at a recent Rabobank-hosted event to hear an outlook on the beef industry for the season ahead.
Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird told guests gathered at the RaboTruck, which had travelled to northern Queensland for the event, that while the market and prices are set to return to more "normal conditions", the sector could look forward to greater stability in the coming season.
