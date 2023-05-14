North Queensland Register
The Leucaena Network seeks funding for better management tools

By By Lea Coghlan
May 14 2023 - 2:00pm
The Leucaena Network executive officer, Bron Christensen. Picture by Lea Coghlan
The producer group advocating for the development of leucaena pasture is seeking funding to improve management tools of the legume.

