The producer group advocating for the development of leucaena pasture is seeking funding to improve management tools of the legume.
Speaking at a field day earlier this week hosted by graziers Brett and Theresa Blennerhassett, Goshen Station, Mt Garnet, The Leucaena Network executive officer Bron Christensen said leucaena had been grown commercially across northern Australia for around 30 years.
"We do know that productivity is there for 30 years but then it drops off," Ms Christensen said.
"That's why we need some research on how we can maximise productivity for its lifespan, be it 30, 40 or 50 years."
Ms Christensen said the process of establishing leucaena was well proven across northern Australia.
"Now we are wanting to find out whether it is more productive if we cut it more regularly, rather than every five to 10 years, or does it need fertiliser," she said.
"Then it's about working out the cost benefit analysis."
The network hosted a field day at Goshen Station where the results of liveweight gains were presented by participants in the MLA Producer Innovation Fast-Track program 'Redlands for Regions'.
Goshen Station was one of three trial sites in northern Australia, along with the Northern Territory Government's Douglas Daly Research Farm, and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries trial site at Pinnarendi Station, Mt Garnet.
The program aimed to demonstrate the productivity and financial return for northern Australian beef producers of leucaena-grass pastures.
Ms Christensen said the release of the pysllid tolerant Redlands variety had helped improve the uptake of leucaena by graziers in northern Australia, however, it was not as good as hoped for.
This could be partly attributed to the commitment required - leucaena has a 30-year productive lifespan, she said.
"If people are going to go into pastures they usually want to go into pastures they can rotate and they want flexibility."
