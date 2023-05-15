A light will be shone on the North Queensland cattle industry when the seventh Northern Beef Producers Expo (NBPE) takes place at the Dalrymple Saleyards and Equestrian Centre in Charters Towers on Firday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, this year.
Northern Beef Producers Inc marketing officer, Mellissa Angus said the first NBPE, held in 2015, was organised by a small group of Department of Agriculture and Fisheries extension officers and local Charters Towers beef producers.
"This one day technology and innovation themed event, which was held at the Charters Towers Showgrounds, was a success in its first year and its potential for growth and establishment as a regular event in the Northern beef industry calendar was realised," Ms Angus said.
The following year Northern Beef Producers Inc was formed, with the primary objective of the committee being to continue delivering a range of events focused on innovation and development in the Northern beef industry, while simultaneously celebrating this industry.
Ms Angus said a large variety of trade exhibitors and stud cattle exhibitions will be returning for this year's NBPE
"So far, there are 50 trade exhibitors, and 16 stud cattle exhibitors registered to attend, with more expected to register between now and the event. The NBPE provides visitors with a great opportunity to catch a glimpse of the superior North Queensland cattle industry in the friendly and vibrant community of Charters Towers. It's also a great opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services through the trade exhibitions."
Other highlights over the two day event will include the Hawkins Transport Northern Beef Producers Dinner under the stars, fully affiliated working cattle dog trials, a commercial cattle competition, a junior judging competition, a feeder steer challenge, keynote speakers, Saturday night entertainment presented by the Charters Towers Cowgirls Association, the Trough Bar, which will be open from 10am to midnight, and an array of food vendors and children's entertainment.
Ms Angus said NQ Dry Tropics and the TNQ Drought Hub have been engaged to present on an array of industry relevant topics.
"I'd like to thank our Gold sponsors: NQ Dry Tropics, TNQ Drought Hub, Port of Townsville, Mt Douglas Pastoral and Hawkins Transport, as well as our Silver, Bronze, Copper and In-Kind sponsors, for their support of the seventh Northern Beef Producers Expo."
The gates to the 2023 NBPE will open from 8am each day.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
