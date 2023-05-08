North Queensland Register
PTIC Brangus heifers go for $2600 on AuctionsPlus

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 8 2023 - 4:00pm
The Forrest family's PTIC Brangus heifers which sold for $2600 a head on AuctionsPlus. Picture supplied by Nutrien.
The Forrest family's PTIC Brangus heifers which sold for $2600 a head on AuctionsPlus. Picture supplied by Nutrien.

There were some impressive results from northern vendors across AuctionsPlus sales last week, including the Forrest family, Alligator Creek, who sold 12 Brangus heifers, PTIC to a Brangus bull, for $2600 a head.

