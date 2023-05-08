There were some impressive results from northern vendors across AuctionsPlus sales last week, including the Forrest family, Alligator Creek, who sold 12 Brangus heifers, PTIC to a Brangus bull, for $2600 a head.
The cattle will stay in the local area, after they were purchased by a grazier at Nebo to add to a breeder herd.
Nutrien livestock Mackay agent James Saunders said it was an excellent result.
"They were a really, really good run of heifers," he said.
"Those kind of cattle are hard to find, which is probably also why they sold so well."
The unregistered heifers were out of purebred cows and by two registered bulls from the Triple B Brangus stud, Dingo, each with lineage going back to the well-known Brangus sire, Csonka of Brinks.
Vendor John Forrest said he was pleased with the result considering the current market, and the breeders would do well for the buyer.
"They were just really good quality and they are really quiet cattle," he said.
"I put a lot of effort into temperament. It's a big thing with our breeding.
"They'll breed on well for the bloke that bought them."
The Forrests have been breeding quality Brangus cattle for decades, running their cattle across properties in the Mackay and south-west regions.
Several North Queensland producers also had success with the AuctionsPlus weaner and yearling sale last Friday, including the Westcott family, Hughenden, who sold a considerable run of Charolais, Santa Gertrudis cross and composite EU accredited cattle.
The 128 backgrounder steers sold for $1300/head, and the 276 feeder steers went for $1540/head.
Kiernan and Co Pty, Clermont, Ltd offered 104 head of purebred Droughtmaster weaner steers going back to Glenlands and Huntly bloodlines, selling for $1130/head.
Cardbeign Pty Ltd, Springsure, sold two lots of weaner steers for $1310/head and $1160/head.
