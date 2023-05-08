The first successful gentle caesarean birth at Mount Isa Hospital has prompted praise from midwives who say the new birthing option is good news for women throughout the north west region.
North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) midwife Toni Nancarrow-Gerchow had envisioned a natural birth, but after experiencing complications during her pregnancy, it was decided her baby would be born via caesarean for the safety of them both.
Ms Nancarrow-Gerchow said she began reading up on gentle caesareans in the hope of still having a calm and joyful birth.
A gentle caesarean is designed to create an environment during birth which is calm and pleasant for the mother to make the experience feel less like a surgery and more like a birth.
"I wanted my baby to be birthed calmly and joyfully, so a bright busy operating theatre was far from this," Ms Nancarrow-Gerchow said.
"Despite there being some logistics to work through, the team was incredibly supportive of my wishes.
"I was able to have a calm, quiet space in the operating theatre and immediate skin to skin with my baby."
The birth of Ms Nancarrow-Gerchow's child was the first time a gentle caesarean procedure had been successfully performed at Mount Isa Hospital.
Midwifery group practice manager at Mount Isa Hospital Suzanne Weir said to be able to offer women another option for having a caesarean was a positive.
"While a caesarean section is a major surgery, a more patient-centred approach can be taken to make the experience as calm and joyful as possible," she said.
"A gentle caesarean brings elements of vaginal delivery into the operating room, like letting the mother watch the birth as the baby is being born or holding her newborn right away."
Ms Nancarrow-Gerchow urged every birthing woman to consider what's important to her and her family and to advocate to achieve as much of that as possible.
"How your baby is born and how you feel in that sacred time is so important. It's easy to feel like it's not the special day you wanted when things aren't as you hoped they'd be, so make your wishes known and explore your options," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.