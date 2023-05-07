North Queensland Register
Cobb & Co exhibition by Mark Coombe at Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 8 2023 - 8:49pm, first published May 7 2023 - 10:30am
The role that horses played in the European settlement of the nation were honoured at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame on Saturday night, with the opening of an exhibition by renowned central Queensland artist Mark Coombe.

