Richmond gets first new police station in 69 years

The small town of Richmond in north Queensland has officially welcomed its first new police station in 69 years.
Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan joined Commissioner Katarina Carroll on Thursday to open the facility, which replaces its predecessor on Goldring Street which was originally constructed in 1954.
Queensland Police Service (QPS) says the modern police establishment at 3 Clayton Street has been designed and fitted out to respond to the growing community needs of the Richmond community.
Catering to Richmond's population of 1200, the station was built to ensure rural officers are "fully equipped to ensure police continue to meet the community's evolving needs".
It includes watchhouse facilities, officer accommodation for three members and an internal vehicle bay.
Police Minister Mark Ryan said it was an "absolute pleasure to be celebrating the official opening".
"This establishment is a culmination of much effort and planning across the board to deliver a modern facility which will serve the Richmond community now and into the future," Mr Ryan said.
"It is imperative that we keep our facilities and services up to date with the latest equipment and technology to help our officers best serve their communities."
Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was "an exciting moment" for the Townsville district, and especially for the local Richmond community.
"With a divisional population of around 1200 people, the Richmond Police Station has been fitted for purpose and has and will continue to deliver policing services to meet the communities' expectations," Ms Carroll said.
"This station provides staff and the community with a modern, comfortable, and safe environment, with the capacity to easily accommodate its current staff level."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.