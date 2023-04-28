North Queensland Register
Home/News

Richmond gets first new police station in 69 years

April 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Richmond police station is opened on Thursday by Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan and Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture supplied
The new Richmond police station is opened on Thursday by Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan and Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture supplied

The small town of Richmond in north Queensland has officially welcomed its first new police station in 69 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.