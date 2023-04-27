Tablelands Regional Council is calling for public assistance to track down a restricted invasive plant.
Candy Leaf Stevia ovata is a priority species in the Tablelands Biosecurity Plan and must not be moved, shared, given away or sold.
Councillor Dave Bilney, who is also chair of the Pest Management Advisory Committee, said Candy Leaf outcompetes native grazing pastures, and invades vegetation and riparian zones.
Also read: All categories dearer at Towers prime sale
"It has formed dense stands along powerline easements and watercourses in the Ravenshoe area including Vine and Blunder Creeks and Mount Ronald," he said.
"There are also isolated outbreaks in Herberton and Tumoulin."
"Candy leaf is a multi-stemmed perennial daisy that grows to about 180cm high."
"Its leaves are toothed and sweet-scented, and it forms compact white flowers on upward-arching stems during May and June.
"As the plants age, the stems become woody and furry, and they darken to a reddish colour at the base."
Anybody who finds Candy Leaf is encouraged to report it via trc.qld.gov.au, info@trc.qld.gov.au, 1300 362 242 or at a customer service centre.
It can be treated by manually removing it or applying herbicide before May each year.
"There's more information, including a fact sheet for Candy Leaf, in the Tablelands Biosecurity Plan," Cr Bilney said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.