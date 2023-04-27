North Queensland Register
Home/News

Toby Fealy bound for NASA's space camp

By Lea Coghlan
April 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Fealy will head to a NASA space camp in July. Picture: Supplied
Toby Fealy will head to a NASA space camp in July. Picture: Supplied

An avocado farm in Far North Queensland is a far cry from NASA's space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, but Toby Fealy is proof distance need not be a disadvantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.