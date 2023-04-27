An avocado farm in Far North Queensland is a far cry from NASA's space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, but Toby Fealy is proof distance need not be a disadvantage.
The 15-year-old Mareeba State High School student is one of four Australian students to receive an Endeavour Scholarship to attend the coveted International Space Camp in July.
As one of 600 who applied, Toby will experience a variety of astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges and team-building activities.
Also read: All categories dearer at Towers prime sale
He will be joined by students from Bahrain, France and the United States at the US Space and Rocket Center's Space Camp.
"It was truly surreal," Toby said on receiving the email advising of his success.
"I had applied for work experience with Space Centre Australia which is putting a launch site in Weipa and while they didn't have anything available, the CEO recommended I apply for the scholarship.
"To go to another country with an international group of students and learn about something I am passionate about is amazing."
To apply, Toby had to develop a solution to a space problem. He chose solar radiation and the health risks it creates for astronauts who stay in space for extended periods of time.
"My solution involved creating really strong magnetic fields around the space ship like we have on earth that protects us from radiation," Toby explained.
He captured his idea in a three-minute video.
"It was intense but I'm super proud on my video," Toby said.
"Space has always been a fascinating subject. I've always wanted a career in the space industry and this will give me hands on experience on what the space industry is like."
With Space Centre Australia earmarking Cape York Peninsula for a new launch site, Toby may not have to leave home after all to realise his dream of a career in space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.