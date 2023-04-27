North Queensland Register
Home/News

Urea price dives to A$507/t

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
April 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The price of urea has come back significantly from the highs of 2022. Picture by Brandon Long
The price of urea has come back significantly from the highs of 2022. Picture by Brandon Long

There's good news for growers entering the winter cropping season, with the urea price falling to the lowest level since January 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.