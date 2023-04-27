The old saying 'change is as good as a holiday' couldn't be more true for hairdresser turned abattoir worker Kaitlin Dallavanzi.
The 25-year-old Ingham local had worked in hairdressing for 10 years, but last year Kaitlin decided to pursue a career in red meat processing and joined her partner Bobby May at JBS Townsville.
Now working in the criteria team inspecting meat, Ms Dallavanzi said the swap offered greater variety, security, and pay.
"I like that you learn new things every day when you work here, and there are a lot of different work opportunities," she said.
"My partner and I are both full-time at the plant, which has helped us to save up together and recently buy our first house.
"Four days a week here is full-time, which means I spend more time with my partner, and I can still do hairdressing in my spare time."
Ms Dallavanzi still recalls being surprised by the number of employees working at the facility on her first day but how welcoming her new colleagues were.
With more than 500 employees, JBS Townsville is one of the region's largest employers, but only once you visit do you realise the number of people and skills needed to power the plant.
Ms Dallavanzi is one of the hundreds of people in the Townsville region whose job is supported by the red meat processing industry - including farmers, processors, and tradespeople.
Australian Meat Processor Corporation CEO Chris Taylor said Kaitlin was one of many taking on new roles in the industry.
"Across Australia, we are seeing an increasing number of new and unique jobs in red meat processors, and people are filling those roles with diverse skills like Kaitlin," Mr Taylor said.
"Those jobs are not just creating skilled work in Townsville but helping people buy a home, send their kids to school, and set up their lives in the town."
JBS Townsville plant manager Trent MacNeil said they were always on the look out for people with diverse skillsets.
"We are proud to be a part of Townsville and always looking to add local talent with a range of different skills like Kaitlin," Mr MacNeil said.
Ms Dallavanzi is sharing her story as part of the More to Meat campaign to show there are opportunities for everyone in the red meat processing industry.
