All categories dearer at Towers prime sale

A total of 1150 head were yarded at the Charters Towers prime sale on Wednesday.
The offering comprised of predominately well finished cows and smaller consignments of both bullocks and bulls.
All categories were said to have sold to a strong and competitive buying panel with all the usual processors present and active throughout the sale.
The yarding was drawn from Julia Creek, Mt Isa, Richmond, Einasleigh, Mt Garnet as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were 8c dearer, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were unchanged and firm, and bulls were 8c dearer on last week's rates.
Bullocks topped at 318c/kg from Olderfleet Cattle Co that weighed 564kg to return $1793/hd.
The best priced trade heifers were presented by Winsper Family Trust that sold for 294c/kg, weighing 433kg to return $1273 per head.
The top pen of cows were sold by DAFF for 274c/kg, weighing 532kg to return $1457/hd.
A run of 230 cows sold on account of Maitland Grazing averaged 256c/kg for 461kg returning $1180/hd.
Bulls sold on account of Bernice Frau topped at 310/kg and weighed 595kg, to return $1844 per head.
