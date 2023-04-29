North Queensland Register
Home/News
Opinion

Good turnout for eastAUSmilk workshop

By Eric Danzi, Ceo
April 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An informative workshop in Lismore attracted plenty of visitors, who heard from a raft of keynote speakers. Picture supplied
An informative workshop in Lismore attracted plenty of visitors, who heard from a raft of keynote speakers. Picture supplied

eastAUSmilk holds numerous workshops throughout the year and all members in the region where the workshop is being held are welcome to attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.