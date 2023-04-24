North Queensland Register
Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival wraps up for 2023

By Sally Gall
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
Dirt n Dust Festival president Sheree Pratt serves up bacon and egg sangas to one of the weekend's happy campers. Picture: Sally Gall
Dirt n Dust Festival president Sheree Pratt serves up bacon and egg sangas to one of the weekend's happy campers. Picture: Sally Gall

Good genetics and good friends are what Mount Isa's Mollie Gordon puts her win in Julia Creek's iconic Best Butts competition down to.

