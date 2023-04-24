North Queensland Register
Young Breeders School applications open

April 24 2023 - 10:00am
Jersey Australia's Peter Roach with the 2022 team of Nathan Hart, Kaitlyn Wishart, Andrew Gray, Courtney Afford, and Georgia Sieben. Picture supplied
The call is out for young people, passionate about the dairy industry, to apply to represent Australia at the 21st Young Breeders School in Belgium from August 30 to September 3.

