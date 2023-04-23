North Queensland Register
Home/News

Australian children are eating more animal-sourced food, not less

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents today are feeding their children more meat, not less. Picture supplied.
Parents today are feeding their children more meat, not less. Picture supplied.

Children today eat more meat, not less.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.