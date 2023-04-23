Children today eat more meat, not less.
Hype on the supposed inroads being made by vegetarian and vegan diets has been shot down by yet another global scientific study.
Animal-sourced food remains the most popular focus at family meal times, not just in Australia, but around the world.
A global study conducted across two decades contradicts recent claims by plant-based food makers of the rising popularity of their products and the demise cost of traditionally farmed produce.
This latest study reinforces the findings of a review published in the Journal of Nutrition earlier in the year.
They directly contradict other studies suggesting Australians have been reducing their meat intake because the much discussed environmental impact of livestock industries.
Our national science agency, the CSIRO has encouraged families to choose plant-based food for the children over red meat in a much criticised national campaign launched in 2021.
Global data on what children were eating between 1990 and 2018 shows Australian kids didn't change their intake of animal-sourced foods much at all.
Not, their intake of animal products actually went up in most age groups.
Globally the average intake of animal-sourced foods increased by half a serving a week, and is now at around two servings per day.
In Australia, for children under five years old there was a similar increase, with between 0 and half a serving extra consumed each week.
Generally, milk intake contributed around half of total animal-sourced food servings in the youngest age groups,
For children aged 5 -14, the increase was slightly higher, with between a half and a full serving extra each week.
The only age group of Aussie kids who showed a decrease in their consumption of animal-sourced foods were those aged 15-19.
A study from Griffith University in Queensland and Tufts University, Boston USA used data compiled by a global Dietary Database and Bayesian hierarchical models.
The study looked at intakes of animal-sourced foods (ASF) between 1990 and 2018 by age group across 185 countries, representing 93 per cent of the world's child population.
ASF was said to include meat, eggs, dairy and seafood.
Meat intake was similar between boys and girls, but higher among urban children with educated parents.
The study concluded ASF foods have an important dietary influence on the health of children and adolescents.
Research is showing the climate benefits of reducing red meat consumption below amounts recommended in dietary guidelines is small and could create negative environmental trade-offs such as higher water scarcity.
ASF are rich in amino acids, fatty acids and several micronutrients of concern, including iron, zinc, iodine and vitamin A, intake of which was widely deficient in lower-income countries.
Worldwide, total ASF consumption by children and adolescents (from birth to age 19 years) in 2018 was 1.9 servings per day.
Globally, ASF consumption was highest in Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey and lowest in Uganda, India, Kenya and Bangladesh.
The joint university report said several studies have already demonstrated nutritional benefits from regularly consuming ASF during childhood.
"...but mean ASF consumption remains less than two servings per day, particularly in low-income countries."
The report said barriers to increased ASF intake included affordability, nutritional knowledge, parental education, household income, household ownership of livestock and social norms and beliefs.
"Our findings show higher ASF consumption among children and adolescents with more educated parents, and children and adolescents residing in urban areas."
The report's authors said their findings "can inform policy to address malnutrition through targeted ASF consumption programs".
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
