North Queensland Register
Home/News
Free

Rodeo gets Dirt n Dust Festival 2023 underway at Julia Creek

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting social and getting dusty is the name of the game at Julia Creek when the Dirt n Dust Festival comes to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.