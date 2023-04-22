Getting social and getting dusty is the name of the game at Julia Creek when the Dirt n Dust Festival comes to town.
The weekend kicked off on Friday night with saddle bronc action where more than the dirt was flying through the air.
Central Queensland cowboy Mitch Lansdowne tamed his ride to take the cash and the buckle before Route 33 and Dee Jay Bux kicked into gear to get the crowd in the mood for some booty wiggling for round one of Australia's Best Butts competition.
The organisers say it's as much fun as you can have with your jeans on, and the crowd was out to prove it, getting warmed up for a big day of mud running and horse racing, before the bulls, bands and butts get into gear on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.