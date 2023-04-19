North Queensland Register
Home/News

Beetaloo companies urged to consider 'human element'

By Annette Lin
April 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inquiry recommended more talks with traditional owners and pastoralists in the Beetaloo Basin. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
The inquiry recommended more talks with traditional owners and pastoralists in the Beetaloo Basin. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Tighter carbon offset regulations and more consultation with local communities is recommended before fracking goes ahead in the Beetaloo Basin, a new Senate report says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.