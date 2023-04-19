North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

MacGibbon Holdings Brangus steers win champion pen at Nutrien's Sarina Feeder and Weaner Competition sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Matsen, Lillianvale Station, Nebo and Nutrien's James Saunders, Mackay, with the champion pen of Brangus steers from MacGibbon Holdings that made $1200/hd.
Sean Matsen, Lillianvale Station, Nebo and Nutrien's James Saunders, Mackay, with the champion pen of Brangus steers from MacGibbon Holdings that made $1200/hd.

An "exceptional yarding" and strong competition from buyers drove prices at Nutrien's second annual Sarina Feeder and Weaner Competition sale on Tuesday, where the champion pen of steers made $1200 per head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.