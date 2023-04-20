Weaner steers in demand from restockers at Clermont

Numbers increased to just over 1200 head at the Clermont prime and store fortnightly sale on Tuesday.
The yarding consisted of well finished lines of prime cows, large lines of heavy feeder steers and weaner steers met strong demand from restockers.
Cattle were drawn from Longreach, Nebo, Aramac, Capella, and the local supply areas.
Bullocks 600-750kg topped at 324c/kg to average 318c, while bullocks 500-600kg reached 347c to average 319c. Feeder steers 400-500kg made to 348c to record an average of 343c. Steers in the 300-400kg range met strong competition topping at 432c to average 379c, weaner steers 200-300kg reached 440c to average 414c.
Well finished heavy cows over 520kg reached 281c to record an average of 272c, the 400-520kg cows reached 273c to average 264c.
Heavy prime heifers made to 296c to average 291c, 400-500kg heifers topped at 308c and recorded an average of 293c. Feeder heifers 300-400kg made to 337c and averaged 310c and 200-300kg heifers topped at 337c for an average of 331c.
Heavy bulls topped at 290c. Young cows and calves made $1810.
The Finger family consigned #2 Simmental cross bullocks 643kg to make 324c to realise $2085. Thunderbolt Grazing, The Springs, Aramac, sold a large run of Charolais/Droughtmaster cross steers with the lead pen of feeder steers topping at 347c/kg for 501kg to make $1740.
Jack and Trumby Quinn, Hickleton, Longreach, sold Santa cross cows 281c/kg for 627kg to return $1764. The Stuart family, Dalkeith, Nebo, sold Santa cross Steers 380kg for 364c/kg to make $1383.
The Burnett family, Monteagle, sold Brahman cross cows 612kg for 279c/kg to make $1708. Alan and Carly Guilfoyle, Table Downs, Clermont, sold Euro cross steers 485kg for 348c/kg to return $1690. SMF Holdings, Creekside, Clermont, sold Simmental cross steers 285kg for 432c/kg to return $1235.
Robert Church, Logan Downs, Clermont, consigned a large draft of Simmental cross steers and heifers, with the steer portion topping at 440c for 269kg to make $1184, while their sisters made to 337c for 308kg to come back at $1039.
