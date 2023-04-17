North Queensland Register
Harry Redford Cattle Drive organisers postpone 2023 event

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 18 2023 - 8:00am
The notice announcing the postponement online.
A month after announcing its return, Harry Redford Cattle Drive organisers have had to make the tough decision to put the droving experience off for 12 months.

