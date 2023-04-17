A month after announcing its return, Harry Redford Cattle Drive organisers have had to make the tough decision to put the droving experience off for 12 months.
The authentic tourism event had been forced off the stock routes around Aramac for nine years, firstly because of ongoing drought, then because of COVID restrictions, but was set to make its return in May.
However, boss drover and committee president David Hay said there hadn't been enough lead time to make it happen and it was all systems go for 2024 instead.
"We've got the interest alright, but it's for next year," he said.
"The drive hasn't happened for nine years - it's not as well known these days.
"We've got to go back to basics and let people know what it's all about."
One of the hold-ups was jumping through all the insurance hoops.
While the ride has been shortened from the original 19 days to 15 days, it still starts at the Ballyneety rodeo grounds beside the picturesque Lake Dunn, travelling across open downs, through hill country and desert uplands, to Aramac.
There may be a country race meeting on offer, plus plenty of horse sports.
"The committee and I are disappointed we've had to put the drive off for another year, but it will be back bigger and better," Mr Hay said.
Bookings for 2024 are now being taken.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
