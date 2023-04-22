What is abuse of market power by a retailer?

And now Coles wants to buy two milk plants from Saputo Dairy Australia which are used to bottle Coles milk. This will give Coles complete control of the supply chain and give them further power against other brands. Surely this will not be allowed? It is up to the ACCC to decide whether it will be allowed based on whether it will reduce competition. Blind Freddy can see that this move will reduce competition. We can never forget the fiasco of $1 a litre milk and the damage it caused to the entire dairy supply chain and in particular farmers.

