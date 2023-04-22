North Queensland Register
Comment

ACCC and the federal government should intervene in the proposed Saputo Dairy Australia plant purchase by Coles.

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
April 22 2023 - 10:00am
What is abuse of market power by a retailer?
Retailers in Australia play God. They have so much power and dictate to everyone, especially those who supply products to them. It is virtually impossible for suppliers to stand up to retailers or there are likely to be serious commercial consequences.

