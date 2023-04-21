North Queensland Register
Talk of the Town: Emergencies happen when you least expect them

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 22 2023 - 8:00am
Riley Hinds, second left, with his mother Mardi Noonan, brother Flynn Hinds, and father Alan Hinds. Picture: Sally Gall
Listening to the increasing concern of news bulletins last Friday as a search and rescue operation was mounted off Mackay for a man missing after the boat he and two others were in capsized, reminded me of similar heart-pounding circumstances friends of mine at Blackall found themselves in, in January.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

