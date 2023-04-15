North Queensland Register
Home/News

Search continues for 41-year-old man missing at sea in Queensland

By Adrian Black, Robyn Wuth and Fraser Barton
April 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qld authorities are still searching for a fisherman whose boat capsized on Thursday night. (Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS)
Qld authorities are still searching for a fisherman whose boat capsized on Thursday night. (Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS)

The search continues for a man missing at sea for two nights after a fishing boat capsized off the central Queensland coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.