Cassowary Coast firearms trafficking charges laid

Police have charged three people with 35 offences following a five month operation targeting a criminal syndicate allegedly responsible for trafficking firearms throughout the Cassowary Coast.
Detectives from the Tully Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of Far North District Major and Organised Crime Squad and Tactical Crime Squad, executed three search warrants at properties in Jarrawong and Tully as part of Operation Pitcher.
It will be alleged the syndicate was responsible for a large number of property offences and farm thefts between October 2022 and March 2023 where they stole firearms, vehicles and machinery, which were rebirthed and on sold for profit.
It will be further alleged the group was also responsible for the theft of over 10,000 litres of diesel from farming properties.
As a result of the operation, three people have been arrested and charged.
A 32-year-old Tully man has been charged with one count each of unlawful trafficking in weapons (firearms), burglary and receiving tainted property.
He has been remanded in custody and appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on April 10.
A 35-year-old Tully man has been charged with eleven counts of stealing, three counts of burglary and receiving tainted property, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of unlawful supply of weapons, possession of burglary implements and disqualified driving.
He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on May 29.
A 45-year-old Tully woman has been issued with a notice to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on June 22 charged with nine counts of stealing and one count of possessing a drug utensil.
Investigations are continuing.
