Three Tully residents charged with 35 offences in firearms trafficking operation

By Newsroom
April 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Cassowary Coast firearms trafficking charges laid
Police have charged three people with 35 offences following a five month operation targeting a criminal syndicate allegedly responsible for trafficking firearms throughout the Cassowary Coast.

