Australia's most sought after fruit - the humble avocado- is set to rise in price again as the Shepard season ends.
Avocados have seen one of their cheapest years yet after a bumper crop, with retailers slashing prices as low as $1.80 a piece. But these prices are on the climb again.
Avocados Australia's chief executive, John Tyas, said he expects this price to rise in the coming weeks as the more expensive Hass variety comes on the market.
Shepards are the larger of the two varieties and remain green regardless of ripeness. They have a short season from January to May.
The longer-fruiting Hass variety will be in season right up to January.
But despite the price rise, avocado supply is expected to grow. Mr Tyas told ABC in November he expects annual production to reach 170,000 tonnes by 2026. There were 22,000 tonnes grown last year, up from 80,000 tonnes in 2021.
The growth in consumption comes after desperate calls from farmers in June 2022 for shoppers to eat more avocados.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.