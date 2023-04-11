North Queensland Register
Home/News

Croc search continues following north Queensland attack

By Fraser Barton
April 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangers are continuing a search for a crocodile after a man was attacked in the waters near Cooktown (PR HANDOUT IMAGE/AAP IMAGES)
Rangers are continuing a search for a crocodile after a man was attacked in the waters near Cooktown (PR HANDOUT IMAGE/AAP IMAGES)

Wildlife officers are still searching for a crocodile after a man was attacked on the weekend in far north Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.