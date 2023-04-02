A petition against a state government proposed housing development in Mount Isa has attracted almost 200 signatures from residents concerned about potential traffic issues.
The proposal involves the construction of 30 one-bedroom units on the corner of Nineteenth Avenue and Brilliant Street in Parkside and will be used to house government employees.
The site in question is a vacant block of land which backs on the Captain Cook Oval, but is used as a car park by parents at St Joseph's Primary School across the road. Mount Isa's Meals on Wheels occupies the land directly neighbouring the site, while two childcare centres and Happy Valley State School sit close by.
Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade launched the petition, saying she was concerned about the lack of community consultation on the project.
On Cr Slade's list of concerns were traffic, parking and the safety of children due to the development's proximity to two primary schools.
She said new developments were "vital", but so too were its location and style.
"Accommodation should not be built backing on to a park," Cr Slade wrote.
"Hospital workers are usually shift workers and they could be impacted by sports training, cricket game noise, lights and school recess bells, which happen several times a day.
"It will exasperate the current traffic and parking issues around the schools and could prove dangerous for children around school pick up and drop off times."
The petition has the backing of 185 signatures as of March 31 with residents and parents at the nearby schools also outlining concerns with traffic, parking and noise for shift workers who will eventually occupy the block.
Cr Slade praised the state government for its commitment to building more housing for its employees in Mount Isa, but criticised the style and density of the Parkside development.
"Mount Isa needs a diverse range of accommodation that is scattered throughout our city," Cr Slade said.
"The fact that there are 30 one bedroom units being proposed in this location, means that no families can live in this complex and access this education precinct," she said.
"I'm hoping this petition will show the six Mount Isa Councillors the concerns of the community and encourage them to join with me to lobby for the location and style of this development to be reviewed."
The head of Mount Isa's Catholic Church Father Mick Lowcock was also critical of the development's location.
Speaking to the North West Star in February, Mr Lowcock said the gated compound would make it challenging for public servants to integrate themselves into the community.
The issue was initially raised by the Mayor at a Mount Isa City Council meeting in January where councillors voted against a motion to extend a timeframe for community consultation.
Councillor Kim Coghlan said she supported the development and dismissed concerns surrounding traffic.
"The only people it will affect is that the school has used that area as a bit of a parking zone," Cr Coghlan said.
"It's only full on the first day of school or the first day back when there's a lot more parents there," she said.
"There is other land there that the school could purchase and put a secure car park on.
We haven't got a lot of options for workers with Queensland Health, police and school teachers this is a great initiative to get people here to show them what our lifestyle is like and hopefully they will carry on and continue to be here."
Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said he too was "happy" with the development.
"Otherwise I believe that block's going to sit there for a long time and be unused," he told councillors in January.
"I'm not aware of anyone else interested in the land, so I think we should not try and hold this up in any way and I think we should support it going forward."
In a statement given to the North West Star a spokesman for Public Works and Procurement Minister Mick de Brenni said "an extensive review process" was used "to identify a suitable site for this development".
Construction on the development is expected to begin in June 2023 for completion in June 2024.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
