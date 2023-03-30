North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Live-ex prices fall as supply lifts; Indo demand dynamics shift

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 31 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Post-Easter mustering in the north is expected to boost the available supply of cattle for live export, but whether that will convert to larger numbers shipped is not a given. Picture via NTCA.
Post-Easter mustering in the north is expected to boost the available supply of cattle for live export, but whether that will convert to larger numbers shipped is not a given. Picture via NTCA.

THE boost in Brahman cattle supply as dry season mustering in the north gets underway just after Easter is expected to see the decline in rates for live export animals continue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.