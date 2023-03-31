North Queensland Register
Home/News

Billy Gordon's historic stint in Qld politics remembered

By Marty Silk
March 31 2023 - 11:00am
Former MP Billy Gordon was a fierce advocate for Indigenous Queenslanders and sugar cane workers. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Former crossbencher Billy Gordon has been tearfully remembered for his short but historic contribution to Queensland politics.

