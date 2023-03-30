Farmers in Australia's most northern dairying region are struggling to produce enough milk to meet demand, on the back of one of the heaviest wet seasons in decades.
Some 37 farmers on the Atherton Tablelands supply Bega's Malanda milk factory but the popular Dairy Farmers milk brand has been missing of late due to low supplies.
A Bega spokesperson said Far North Queensland had experienced prolonged wet weather which had made seasonal conditions challenging on farm.
"This has led to an increase of ongoing milk supply issues," the spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately, this means there is insufficient milk in the region at present to satisfy demand.
"Where possible, we are offsetting this by transporting product from southeast Queensland into the region.
"However, at times, this is not enough to satisfy all our customer's weekly demand.
"We are continuing to work with our local farmers and customers on how we can best support them through this shortage and hope that our local farmers can increase milk supply to solve this issue as seasonal conditions improve."
Millaa Millaa farmer and industry leader James Geraghty said while last year's price increase of 17 cents/litre was the "biggest" ever seen, dairy farmers were still struggling.
He said the knock effect of significant changes like industry deregulation and $1-a-litre milk had forced farmers out of the industry, with long-term investment needed to ensure it remains sustainable.
