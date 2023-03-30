North Queensland Register
Bega blames weather for low milk supply in far North Queensland

By Lea Coghlan
March 30 2023 - 11:00am
Millaa Millaa farmer James Geraghty. Picture: John Andersen (file)
Farmers in Australia's most northern dairying region are struggling to produce enough milk to meet demand, on the back of one of the heaviest wet seasons in decades.

