The hearts and hands who feed a nation

Growers have told us they do not want to be named when speaking up for what is right in case it impacts on their supply contracts. This is not freedom of speech and is un-Australian. When our growers' produce is being rejected and trucks turned around because they are five minutes late or a small sample has unearthed a single lady beetle, only to be dumped or fed to the cows. This is a severe power imbalance, often invisible to the consumer and is also un-Australian.

