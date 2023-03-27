A prawn farm at Ayr and an aquaculture employee at Proserpine have won national accolades in the Sustainable Seafood Awards, recognising the roles they're playing in ensuring there are 'fish forever'.
The awards are conducted annually by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council in partnership with the Marine Stewardship Council, both global organisations set up by the Worldwide Fund for Nature.
The first is the world's leading certification scheme for farmed seafood and the second works to end overfishing around the world, and Monday's awards were designed to showcase the Australian operations championing responsible seafood farming and sustainable fishing practices.
Pacific Reef Tigers, an ASC-certified prawn farm near Ayr won the ASC Best Responsible Producer award for its water quality control system, RegenAqua, which has a closed loop farming system that cleans wastewater to a level where it can be reused.
Described as world-first technology, it reduces nutrient pollution to below the global best practice of 5mg/L nitrogen and 1mg/L phosphorus and is both carbon neutral and chemical free.
According to judges, the company's innovation not only reduces the environmental impact of the farm but also increases the efficiency of its operations.
According to Eco Aquaculture Australia executive general manager Dallas Donovan, continuous improvement in sustainable aquaculture production is critical, not because it's fashionable but because it's the right thing to do.
"Use of the RegenAqua, all-natural, water treatment system provides a viable and highly effective option for both fresh and saltwater aquaculture operators to improve wastewater quality and participate in the circular economy," he said.
Jody Mulholland, an employee of Tassal, was rewarded for making 'incredible strides' in enhancing sustainable management at the company's ASC-certified Prosperpine prawn farm, receiving the ASC Young Person in Aquaculture award.
Accepting the award in Melbourne on Monday, Ms Mulholland said she was grateful to have a career that she found enjoyable and exciting while also being rewarding.
"I am so honoured to win this award and cannot thank Tassal enough for the opportunities they have given me so far," she said.
"I love working in an industry that supports my passion for the ocean and allows me to continuously grow.
"The aquaculture industry is a diverse field that is constantly evolving, and my hope is that more young people will join us to help sustainably feed tomorrow."
Tassal managing director and CEO Mark Ryan said the award was well deserved by Jody who continued to make incredible strides in sustainability management at the Proserpine farm.
"At Tassal our purpose is 'sustainably feeding tomorrow'," he said. "Our people, through their actions, bring this to life. We are thrilled for the second consecutive year for this to be recognised at the Sustainable Seafood Awards."
The Australian head of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council Duncan Leadbitter said they were wholeheartedly impressed by how the overall supply chain had taken the extra step to ensure seafood was responsibly sourced.
"With aquaculture being a growth industry in rural Australia it is very rewarding to see growing opportunities for young people to have access to challenging and rewarding careers in the Australian seafood industry," he said.
The awards were announced to coincide with Sustainable Seafood Week, running from March 27 to April 3, and Easter, and Mr Leadbitter said the winners were a fantastic mix of organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to responsible aquaculture, from retailers to producers and an inspiring young person.
