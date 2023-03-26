North Queensland Register
Home/News

Green compost could benefit the Great Barrier Reef and farmers

By Lea Coghlan
March 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shark Recycling, Biboohra, was used as a case study as part of a feasibility study into the commercial production of green waste for agriculture. Pictures supplied by RDATN

Green compost could reduce runoff onto the Great Barrier Reef and increase profits for farmers, a three-year feasibility study into the commercial production of green waste for agriculture has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.