Green compost could reduce runoff onto the Great Barrier Reef and increase profits for farmers, a three-year feasibility study into the commercial production of green waste for agriculture has found.
Regional Development Australia Tropical North (RDATN) coordinated the study which investigated the production of compost and its uses, using Shark Recyclers in Biboohra near Mareeba, as a case study.
Lakeland banana grower Peter Inderbitzen established Shark Recyclers, composting green waste from his farms and the Cairns Regional Council Transfer Station to supplement the use of chemical fertiliser and improve the soil on his farms.
A decade of results showed a 60 per cent reduction in chemical fertiliser, 35pc increase in production and 30pc reduction in water consumption along with energy savings and increase in soil organic matter.
The study was undertaken by Central Queensland University, Price Waterhouse Coopers and Outsource Management, and found agricultural producers were generally supportive of green waste compost to help reduce runoff and meet their environmental obligations.
RDATN chief executive officer Sonja Johnson said the study supported the experience by Mr Inderbitzen that green compost could increase fruit production, reduce water usage and extend crop life.
"It would also reduce the amount of chemical fertiliser required and overcome reliance on fertilisers, such as urea which comes from the Ukraine and Russia, where supply chain interruptions are currently being experienced," Ms Johnson said.
"Green compost seems like the perfect circular economy solution."
Ms Johnson said the study identified some limitations including the shortage of green compost.
"The study found there is a shortage of green compost with much of it going into landfill as it is contaminated with plastics or other waste like glass and metal," Ms Johnson said.
"To overcome potential biosecurity risks, the raw material needs to be pasteurised into compost before it can be used.
"The cost of transporting raw material to a compost facility and the resulting commercial compost to the farm gate is a limitation.
"This could be overcome by upskilling farmers to undertake treatment on their own property rather than sending it to a processing plant and return, particularly if that plant is more than 150km away from the farm gate."
Ms Johnson said RDATN was in discussion with the Federal Government to fund the next stage which would be led by the Queensland Farmers Federation in a consortium with peak industry groups and Natural Resource Management groups in the Great Barrier Reef catchment area.
"Further work is required to encourage uptake and increase the availability of green waste compost on a commercial scale," Ms Johnson said.
"This would require trials for different crops and the possibility of growing crops specifically to be used in compost manufacture."
