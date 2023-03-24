Local community, innovators, industry leaders and stakeholders will continue to gather today in Weipa for the last day of Western Cape Futures Symposium.
The event, which began on Thursday, has explored key topics including Cape York tourism opportunities and threats, freight, trade and supply chains, land use planning and new industries and opportunities.
