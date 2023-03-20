North Queensland Register
Home/News

Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman female sale sees new top price record

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The record sale topper Stockman Red Opal with vendor Christopher McCarthy, Elders agent Anthony Ball, who bid on behalf of buyers the Reddie family, and selling agent Michael Smith. Pictures: Clare Adcock

A seven-month-old heifer has proven that age is just a number, soaring to a record sale-topping price of $47,500 at the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.