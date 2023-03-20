A seven-month-old heifer has proven that age is just a number, soaring to a record sale-topping price of $47,500 at the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale on Saturday.
At the fall of the hammer, 78 of 84 females sold for a clearance of 93 per cent, achieving an overall sale average of $8167 and gross of $637,000.
Of the 49 grey cattle offered, 47 sold for a clearance of 96 per cent and an average of $7415, while 31 of the 35 reds sold to a clearance of 86 per cent and an average of $9306.
There was plenty of interest in Christopher McCarthy's top price offering, lot 54, Stockman Red Opal, which was snapped up by the Reddie family, Lakeland, after kicking off at $14,000 and inciting some spirited bidding from a number of players.
The youngest heifer in the catalogue, the cherry red, homozygous poll female was an IVF calf by Tarramba Topshelf, out of Stockman Red Opal 477, and easily eclipsed last year's record top price of $42,000, which was also set by Mr McCarthy.
"She was only a young heifer, but we brought what we thought were our best, and it was overwhelming to top again and better last year's result, so very, very happy," Mr McCarthy said.
"She's double P, cherry red, has elite genetics, basically she's everything that we're trying to breed in a red female going forward, and she's the right type of heifer to go forward as a donor female.
"She's a very nice heifer, probably one of the best I've ever bred."
Mr McCarthy has been breeding red Brahmans for 23 years and has been seeing some great results from his IVF program in the past four years, utilising genetics such as his sale-topper's maternal grandmother, NCC Red Opal.
"We bought the rights to her maternal grandmother, NCC Red Opal, and three other cows and that's what's really propelled the IVF," he said.
"We're really getting into it now with their daughters and granddaughters and we're seeing some success there, which is good."
Stockman Red Brahmans, Junction View, averaged $9090 for their 11 females sold.
It was a case of saving the best until last for the greys, with lot 53, EL JA Princess Di Manso fetching $30,000, bought by Tropical Cattle Co, Ingham.
Les and Helen Donald's 14-month-old horned heifer was also an IVF calf, by Clukan Baobab, out of EL JA Lady Di Manso, and was the couple's number one pick from their sale lineup.
Ms Donald said both the heifer's mother and maternal grandmother, EL JA Silhouette Manso, had done wonders for them over the years, and it was no surprise that it was their progeny who had achieved their best ever result for a female.
"Her Mum died about six weeks ago, she was 18, but had done so much for us," she said.
"I was a bit sad letting these go as I've only got one of her's left now, but she's in IVF and has calves in now.
"I couldn't be prouder and happier.
"I am definitely sad to see them go, but I'm glad that they were going to a good home and that makes it all worth it."
Buyer David Joyce also purchased Princess's full sister lot 52, EL JA Dianna B Manso, and said he had his heart set on the Silhouette bloodlines.
"She comes from an excellent bloodline and is a fully correct female," he said.
"She's donor quality, in terms of the ability to use her for IVF Program, which we plan to do plenty of.
"The Silhouette and Lady Di bloodlines are what really attracted us, and then when you look at the animal and see how correct she is in all aspects, particularly the bone, depth, nice loose skin and the fact she's still got some growing room, I could just go on."
EL JA Brahmans averaged $14,125 for their 12 heifers.
Although the crowd was smaller than previous years, plenty of buyers were still keen to dig into their pockets and invest on quality genetics, such as the biggest bulk buyer on the day, Troy Smith, Greengrass Developments, Charters Towers.
Mr Smith took home 16 heifers at an average price of $5968, while Osgood Livestock, also took a draft of nine home to the Charters Towers region, averaging $4000 per head.
Repeat buyers at the All Stars sale, Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, secured four females at an average price of $9250, while Baralaba stud Elmo Brahmans purchased four at an average $8250, an Chatfield Brahmans, Richmond, took home four averaging $13,250.
