NSW state election - what will politicians give dairy?

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
March 25 2023 - 11:00am
Seeking commitments from state politicians

The NSW state election on Saturday provides an opportunity for advocacy bodies, such as eastAUSmilk, to seek commitments from politicians on behalf of its members.

