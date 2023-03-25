Seeking commitments from state politicians

The NSW state election on Saturday provides an opportunity for advocacy bodies, such as eastAUSmilk, to seek commitments from politicians on behalf of its members.
This will be no different when Queensland goes to the polls on October 26, 2024.
In NSW, it is critical that government and the Labor opposition recognise the pivotal role that dairy farmers play in the 'day-to-day' lives of its citizens and the nutritional value of milk for the community.
The current NSW dairy position is grim, with Dairy Australia showing NSW milk production declining in year-to-date figures of -11.8 per cent for January and the number of dairy farms declining from more than 1700 farms in 2000 to fewer than 500 dairy farms now.
What is required are forward-thinking, positive and collaborative election promises to address the underlying systemic issues within the NSW dairy industry.
The NSW Labor opposition has committed to appointing a statutory and independent NSW Dairy and Fresh Food Commissioner to revitalise the NSW dairy industry.
The NSW Labor opposition has promised that the commissioner would oversee, in the first year:
This is an important and pivotal initiative. It is deserving of bipartisan support.
While the NSW Liberal and Nationals government has not made specific dairy announcements, it has announced increased funding to the Farm Innovation Fund, doubling the amount farmers will be able to access, as well as expanding fee-free training through its investment in upskilling and growing the agricultural workforce to livestock industry.
Before you vote on Saturday, ask questions of your politicians and be informed about what each political party will provide to agriculture generally and dairy specifically. Every vote counts for a long-term sustainable dairy industry.
