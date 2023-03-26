There is to be a further strengthening of the voice of horticulture in Queensland this year with Bundaberg Fruit & Vegetable Growers chief executive officer Bree Watson voted in as the new chair of the Queensland Horticulture Council.
This follows the stepping down of Joe Moro from the role after a four-year stint and after recently being elected as chair of horticulture peak body, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers.
The QHC was established in 2015 to bring together the voices of the regional horticulture grower groups and is the preeminent forum for deliberating horticulture policy in Queensland. It serves a fundamental opportunity to raise issues and formulate agreed upon plans to move forward.
During this Year of Horticulture, it is more important than ever to ensure a united voice with challenges being faced on many fronts across the state such as the new IR laws, water planning, electricity pricing and cost of production pressures. QFVG has been happy to provide the secretariat support for this important forum since inception and will continue to do so to enable a loud, strong, brave united voice to government when it counts.
Voices within the council are from QFVG and each of the major regional grower groups including FNQ Growers Association, Bowen Gumlu Growers Association, Bundaberg Fruit & Vegetable Growers Limited, Gayndah & District Fruit Growers Association, Lockyer Valley Growers Association and Granite Belt Growers Association.
The council regularly meets with Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner, to ensure Queensland horticultural growers contribute directly to policy and position development.
Ms Watson brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role and looks forward to ensuring the views of council members are heard and considered at all levels of government.
The QHC thanked Joe Moro for his long service in the role and supports his continued valuable contribution to Queensland horticulture through FNQ Growers Association and peak body QFVG.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.