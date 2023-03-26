North Queensland Register
Bree Watson elected chair of Queensland Horticulture Council

By Rachel Chambers, Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
March 26 2023 - 11:00am
Bree Watson is the new chair of the Queensland Horticulture Council. Picture by Brad Marsellos

There is to be a further strengthening of the voice of horticulture in Queensland this year with Bundaberg Fruit & Vegetable Growers chief executive officer Bree Watson voted in as the new chair of the Queensland Horticulture Council.

