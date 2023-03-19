Profit, people, planet.

He went on in his address to explain his views on the Competition and Consumer Act (CCA) saying they are "poorly placed to help you. And such actions damage your ability to plan and invest. Those with market power gain, while farmers and the economy lose. For the good of farmers and the economy I think we need to address such behaviour, and to do so we need an Unfair Practices Provision in the CCA. Other like countries have such a provision; Australia stands out in not having one."