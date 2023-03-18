Dairy still seeking a fair go

North Queensland Register
Time for whole dairy supply chain to get a fair go

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co Ceo
March 18 2023 - 11:00am
Several years ago QDO attempted to gain traction with a fair go logo for Queensland dairy farmers. Although well intentioned, the program was not able to get off the ground. However, the underlying issue that the fair go program aimed to address has not gone away. The sustainability of dairy farmers is still at risk and there is substantial contraction of the industry across the country as a result.

