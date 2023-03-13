North Queensland Register
Springsure St Patrick's Day Races celebrates 70th anniversary

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:34am, first published March 13 2023 - 6:00pm
The 70th Springsure St Patrick's Day races saw around 600 racegoers converge into Springsure Racecourse on Saturday for the annual event.

