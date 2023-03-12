ATHERTON Tablelands property Gilalli is ideal for beef production in addition to providing an excellent lifestyle.
To be auctioned in Malanda on April 18, the property comprises of 386 hectares (954 acres) of grazing country in five freehold titles.
Gilalli is located at Tarzali in the heart of the Tablelands, 12km south east of Malanda and 90km south west of Cairns.
Water is supplied by two main powered bores servicing a tank and trough system.
There are also natural springs and a 1.3km frontage to Dirren Creek, which features picturesque waterfalls, rock ledges and waterholes.
The majority of the undulating country is cleared with the fertile, deep red soils carry a large body of improved pastures including brachiaria, seteria and legumes.
About 90 per cent of Gilalli is shown as category X on the Queensland Government's PMAV vegetation maps.
The property has a secure boundary and is fenced into 14 paddocks and laneways.
The undercover cattle yards are equipped with an air crush and race, feeding bunks and a loading ramp.
Other structural improvements include a three bedroom timber home, with great views.
Marketing agent Andrew Adcock, Adcock Partners Property & Livestock, said Gilalli would be sold.
"The location, water, lifestyle and productive capacity make this an ideal opportunity to downsize from a large grazing enterprise and keep your hand in as a primary producer," Mr Adcock said.
"Gilalli is ideally situated for a stud cattle operation, if that is your passion."
Gilalli will be offered with 300-plus head of cattle comprising of 130 joined Brahman heifers, 71 No.2 heifers and 106 mixed sex No.3 weaners.
Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners Property & Livestock.
