North Queensland Register
Home/News

Terry Butts dies after battle with illness

By Tony Wode
March 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Butts and connections after winning the 2000 Bowen Cup with Soap King. Picture supplied by Racing Queensland

NORTH Queensland racing has had many great characters but few have lived a life as colourful and adventurous as journalist, horse trainer and raconteur Terry Butts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.