They didn't need any convincing to take on the role as regional managers for Paniri Agricultural Company, a new natural asset management and agribusiness arm of Corporate Carbon.
The Quartermaines will manage the four Cape cattle properties that make up Paniri, combining cattle production and carbon projects.
"We love the Cape and everything about it," said Mr Quartermaine, who grew up on Watson River before it was sold to Corporate Carbon in late 2022.
"We're cattle producers at heart and are passionate about the future of our industry.
"By marrying these practices we have the opportunity to better the agricultural industry and create a positive impact for our herd, land and environment."
The Quartermaines are no strangers to carbon credits, with Luke's parents, Cameron and Doreen Quartermaine, adopting a fire management strategy on Watson River for many years.
While the property ownership may have changed, the Quartermaine's focus on breeding quality cattle, with a good temperament, remains at the forefront of the operation moving forward.
Watson River has long been known as a producer of high-quality Brahman cattle, with a focus on quietness and good herd management.
"We'll look to improve and move ahead with new infrastructure and increased cattle numbers," Mr Quartermaine said.
"Temperament is our biggest thing when buying bulls.
"When we go to the sales, we go through the bulls with a fine-tooth comb.
"When people see our cattle at the feedlot, they are not looking over their shoulder - they have their heads in the bin eating.
"We have the same genetics and same breeding herd for the last 40 odd years.
"Because we have a guaranteed wet season on the Cape, we've never have had to destock or sell our herd so the genetics and temperament has carried through."
The increased cattle numbers - an estimated 9000 head carrying capacity across the four properties - will allow new markets to open up.
"We'll try and use the local markets but as we are talking about a good number of steers and culls we can look more broadly at other bigger markets as well," Mr Quartermaine said.
