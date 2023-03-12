The state and federals governments have now activated more disaster funding as monsoonal rain and flooding continues to impact northern Queensland.
The new assistance measures being announced include Personal Hardship Assistance for residents of Urandangi in Boulia Shire Council, and loans for primary producers and small businesses in the local government areas of Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Doomadgee, Mornington and Mount Isa.
Personal Hardship Assistance provides $180 for individuals and up to $900 for a family of five to cover the costs of essential items such as medicine, food and clothing.
Meanwhile primary producers and small businesses can apply for loans of up to $250,000 to repair or replace damaged buildings, plant, equipment or livestock, and up to $100,000 for working capital to continue doing business.
Support for counter-disaster operations and the reconstruction of essential public assets is also being extended to Cairns Regional Council and Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council.
Including the additional assistance announced today, 41 local government aeas are currently receiving support from this weather event.
The assistance is provided through the jointly funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said extra assistance continued to be rolled out as needed.
"This weather event has been impacting Queensland for several months, and as conditions escalate, we're working with the Queensland Government to ensure appropriate levels of community assistance are available," Mr Watt said.
"We want to ensure financial assistance is going to Queenslanders who need it most, and that it's getting there fast.
"We'll continue working closely with the Queensland Government and announce further support measures where needed."
Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said the period of significant rainfall has saturated many parts of Northern Queensland, in some places with daily rainfall in excess of 300mm.
"This has caused significant damage to road infrastructure, with large washouts and ground saturation triggering the closure of a number of roads," Minister Ryan said.
"Through the DRFA we'll support all of the impacted regions with the repair works needed on their road networks.
"We're also providing assistance for councils' counter disaster operations as this rainfall and flooding continues, to help them clear up debris and keep their communities safe."
For more information on Personal Hardship Assistance and the Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme, contact the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.
Following this extension, jointly funded assistance under the DRFA for this weather event is now available in 41 Queensland local government areas: Aurukun, Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Boulia, Burdekin, Burke, Cairns, Carpentaria, Cassowary Coast, Central Highlands, Cloncurry, Cook, Croydon, Diamantina, Doomadgee, Douglas, Etheridge, Flinders, Hope Vale, Kowanyama, Livingstone, Lockhart River, Longreach, Mackay, Mapoon, Mareeba, McKinlay, Mornington, Mount Isa, Napranum, Northern Peninsula Area, Palm Island, Pormpuraaw, Richmond, Tablelands, Torres Shire, Townsville, Whitsunday, Winton and Yarrabah.
Further details on disaster assistance can be found via the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website and the Queensland Reconstruction Authority website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.