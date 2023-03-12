North Queensland Register
Home/News
Free

Financial assistance for north Queensland flooding announced

Updated March 12 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding in Burketown. Picture via Queensland Police Service.

The state and federals governments have now activated more disaster funding as monsoonal rain and flooding continues to impact northern Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.